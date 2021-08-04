Van Eyk, 'Pen Backed by Big Inning as C's Win

August 4, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Vancouver Canadians News Release







HILLSBORO, OR - CJ Van Eyk went five shutout innings and the offense hung a crooked number in the fifth as the Vancouver Canadians took down the Hillsboro Hops (Diamondbacks) 5-2 Tuesday night at Ron Tonkin Field.

After both teams were held scoreless through four, the C's broke through in their fifth time at bat against Hops starter Justin Vernia (L, 1-3). Luis De Los Santos started the rally with a walk then went to third on an Eric Rivera one-out single. Up stepped Zac Cook, who executed a perfect safety squeeze to score the run and beat it out for an infield single. Rafael Lantigua brought in Rivera with a rule book double, Tanner Morris plated a run with a sacrifice fly and Orelvis Martinez - MLB.com's #4 Blue Jays prospect making his High-A debut after getting called up from Low-A Dunedin - slugged his first homer as a Canadian and 20th of the year to make it 5-0.

After Van Eyk (W, 3-5) twirled his five scoreless stanzas that featured two hits, two walks and three punch outs, a trio of relievers - Gabriel Ponce, Andrew Bash and Roither Hernandez - were the bridge to Parker Caracci (S, 8) who retired the side in order in the ninth to secure the win and take sole possession of the league lead in saves.

Hillsboro spoiled the shutout with two unearned runs in the eighth on three singles, but that was the only inning the Hops had a runner reach third base.

Lantigua's two hits and Martinez's two RBI paced the offense as six of nine C's starters finished with a hit. The win puts the C's back in fourth place and improves Vancouver's record against Hillsboro to 7-6 with 17 games left against the Diamondbacks affiliate.

Game two is set for Wednesday night. #6 Blue Jays prospect Adam Kloffenstein will go for the Canadians while the Hops have tabbed Marcos Tineo to make his Advanced-A debut. Coverage begins at the top of the hour with the Vancouver Canadians Pregame Show, powered by North Beach Agency, and first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. on the Sportsnet Radio Network. Individual tickets, 12-game plans and season tickets for home games in Hillsboro are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from August 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.