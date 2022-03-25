Valpo Sophomore Returns to Northwoods League

Duluth, Minn.- Nolan Lebamoff is no stranger to the Northwoods League. A member of the Wausau Woodchucks of the Great Lakes Division in 2019, Lebamoff is eager to play meaningful summer baseball again, this time with the Duluth Huskies. "I played in the Northwoods League my freshman year, and I was looking to come back and play in a different division," he said. "I look forward to meeting new people as well as making new memories." Nolan pitched 21 strikeouts over 16 game appearances for the Woodchucks that season, according to pointstreak.com. In 2020 he played for the Grand Park Park Ranger of the Grand Park Summer league.

Playing for Kankakee Community College from 2019-2020, Lebamoff was dubbed the KCC pitcher of the year in 2019 while collecting the third most saves in the country in NJCAA Division-II, according to valpoathletics.com. Now a sophomore with Valparaiso University in Valparaiso, IN, the Fort Wayne native appeared in 17 games out of the Beacons' bullpen. Over that span, Nolan stacked 30 strikeouts and worked multiple scoreless frames in route to an ERA of 4.45. "I hope to accomplish my goal of throwing all my pitches for strikes and giving my team a chance to win," he said. When he's not on the mound, Nolan enjoys doing anything outdoors, namely golfing, fishing, and hunting.

Welcome back to the Northwoods League, Nolan! We're glad to have you represent the Huskies.

