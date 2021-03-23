ValleyCats to Host Annual Coach the Coaches Clinic Virtually

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats will host their annual Coach the Coaches clinic on Tuesday, March 30th from 6:30 - 7:30 PM. This year's event has been moved online and will be conducted as a Zoom video call. The clinic is free for youth coaches to attend and participants must register by Thursday, March 25th to guarantee a spot. The link to register is available on www.tcvalleycats.com or here: bit.ly/CoachTheCoach2021

The ValleyCats new Field Manager, Pete Incaviglia, will participate along with former professional players Ryan Cameron and Joe Mahoney, as well as former Albany High School Head Coach, Garett Baron. The instruction will review fundamentals and proper techniques for pitching, hitting, and fielding. The panel will also discuss the philosophy of coaching with tips on new drills and ways to run a more fun and engaging practice.

Pete Incaviglia brings over 35 years of experience in professional baseball, including a twelve-year, playing career in Major League Baseball. Since 2001, Incaviglia has held a variety of coaching and managing positions within professional baseball. This includes championships as a Field Manager in the Atlantic League ('18) and American Association ('15, '11). His coaching experience also includes time in the Detroit Tigers farm system. Incaviglia's most recent tenure was with the Sugar Land Skeeters, formerly of the Atlantic League.

Ryan Cameron pitched for 10 seasons in professional baseball after being drafted by the Colorado Rockies out of UMASS Amherst. He averaged nearly a strikeout per inning during his career that also included time in the Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies organizations. Ryan now owns and operates Ryan Cameron Baseball to provide professional pitching instruction and league player development consulting.

Joe Mahoney was drafted in 2007 by the Baltimore Orioles and enjoyed a professional career that spanned 7 years. Mahoney made his Major League Baseball debut with Baltimore in 2012 and also spent time in the big leagues with the Miami Marlins in 2013. The first baseman attended Catholic Central High School in Troy before playing his college ball at the University of Richmond.

Garett Baron is the former head baseball coach at Albany High School as well as a Section 2 All-Star Coach. Baron also has coaching experience at the college level as an assistant with U-Albany and in several collegiate summer leagues, including the Coastal Plains League and New York Collegiate Baseball League.

The Tri-City ValleyCats will begin their first season as a member of the Frontier League on Thursday, May 27th as part of an eight-game road trip to kick off the 2021 campaign. The ValleyCats return to The Joe for their home opener on Friday, June 4th as they host Les Capitales de Québec. First pitch is slated for 7:00 PM.

Information on ticket options and group events is available at www.tcvalleycats.com or by contacting the team's Ticket Operations & Sales Manager, Jessica Guido, at jessicaguido@tcvalleycats.com. The fully updated schedule can be accessed or downloaded here: http://bit.ly/2021TCVCSchedule

