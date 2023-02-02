ValleyCats Sign IF/OF Jaxon Hallmark

TROY, NY - On Thursday, the Tri-City ValleyCats announced the signing of infielder and outfielder Jaxon Hallmark.

The University of Nebraska's 2021 captain had a strong senior campaign, hitting .342 in 48 games played. A four-year starter for the Huskers, Hallmark achieved a .290 batting average with 163 hits and 80 runs batted in over the course of 158 games.

The Midland, Texas native was signed by the Houston Astros as an undrafted free agent following the completion of his time at the University of Nebraska. In one season (61 games played) with Class-A Fayetteville, Hallmark hit .201 with 40 hits, 15 runs batted in, and 20 stolen bases.

Hallmark brings incredible speed on the basepaths and versatility on the field to the ValleyCats lineup, as he enters the realm of independent professional baseball for the first time.

Preparations for season Twenty-FUN of ValleyCats baseball and entertainment in New York's Capital Region are underway at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.

