ValleyCats Sign 1B/OF Matt Warkentin

January 31, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - On Tuesday, the Tri-City ValleyCats announced the signing of first baseman and outfielder Matt Warkentin. The Xavier University product was signed by the Chicago Cubs Organization as an undrafted free agent in 2021. Over the course of two affiliated seasons, Warkentin tallied a .222 batting average with 38 hits, 27 runs scored, 32 runs batted in, 5 home runs, 9 doubles, and 1 triple.

The Windsor, Canada native reached as high as High-A South Bend during his time with the Cubs before being released in August of 2022. Upon his release, the 6'6" first baseman signed with the Ogden Raptors of the Pioneer League. In 15 games for the Raptors, Warkentin dominated at the plate. The right-handed slugger slashed a .370 batting average, a .539 on-base percentage, and a .739 slugging percentage with 17 hits, 14 runs scored, 5 doubles, 4 home runs, 19 runs batted in, and 10 walks.

