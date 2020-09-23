ValleyCats Set to Complete Final '4 in 24' Field on Friday

September 23, 2020 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Tri-City ValleyCats News Release





TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats and their partners, BlueShield of Northeastern New York and Hannaford Supermarkets, are set to renovate the final of four youth ball fields to complete the 10th Annual '4 in 24' youth field renovation project. Renovations of the fields were put on hold back in April due to COVID-19 but picked back up in June and carried on in accordance with NYS and CDC guidelines.

While this project is normally condensed into 24 hours, the 'Cats and their partners spread the work out this summer. Work commenced on the first field in Stillwater in June, followed by Lansingburgh Little League in July, and then Shatford Youth Baseball in August. The City of Watervliet softball field is next on the list with that work scheduled for Friday, September 25th. The project focuses primarily on the infield surface, with the mission to allow for a safe place to learn and play ball.

The scope of this project includes laying new sod, spreading and grading new infield mix, rebuilding the pitcher's mound and home plate areas, installing a new pitching rubber, home plate, bases, and more.

"While this year's 4 in 24 project has looked a little different than normal, the need to make a positive impact in our community is greater than ever" said ValleyCats GM, Matt Callahan. "Thanks to the support of our partners, BlueShield and Hannaford, we are ready to complete the final phase of this project in spite of the unique and challenging circumstances."

"Now more than ever, Hannaford is thrilled to support a project that keeps our community's youngest members active and outdoors this year," said Hannaford Supermarkets Community Relations Specialist Brian Fabre. "We are pleased to continue this partnership with the ValleyCats and BlueShield as we provide local ball players with not only improved facilities, but also the opportunity to grow as individuals and members of a team."

Both longtime supporters of the '4 in 24' project, Hannaford and BlueShield make these renovations possible through the aid of necessary monetary resources, and the volunteer efforts of their staff. Keith Dolan, from BlueShield of Northeastern New York, will be available for remote video calls on Friday as the volunteers on site will be limited.

"Each year for the past ten years, BlueShield employees alongside volunteers from the Tri-City ValleyCats and Hannaford Supermarkets have rolled up their sleeves to renovate four little league fields throughout the Capital Region in just 24 hours," said Keith Dolan, Regional Executive, BlueShield of Northeastern New York. "Although this year looks different as we continue to practice social distancing, BlueShield is as proud as ever to be part of this amazing initiative that provides children in our community with safe spaces to stay active and healthy."

The final stage of the renovations will begin on Friday, September 25th, at the City of Watervliet Softball Field. The field is on the corner of 14th st. & 2nd ave. in Watervliet. The work on Friday will begin around 8:00 AM and last throughout the day. This project has been spread out over multiple days with a reduced number of volunteers at each field to ensure social distancing guidelines and proper safety protocols are being followed.

The efforts are also supported by Admar Construction Equipment, Profile Products / Turface Athletics, and SiteOne Landscape Supplies. These organizations are contributing some of the necessary equipment and materials. Additional support comes from 'Cats Care, the ValleyCats' arm of the New York-Penn League Charitable Foundation.

• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...





New York-Penn League Stories from September 23, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.