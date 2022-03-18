ValleyCats Reveal Updated 2022 Promotional Schedule

TROY, NY - With just fifty-five days until the Frontier League's Opening Day and sixty days until their home opener, the Tri-City ValleyCats have revealed their updated 2022 promotional schedule. The 'Cats are set to host their 20th season kickoff on May 17, presented by the Rensselaer County Department of Health.

Highlights from the 2022 schedule include:

Education Appreciation Night presented by the Rensselaer County IDA and the Albany Recruiting Battalion (June 2)

Cooperstown Night presented by Collar City Rehabilitation (June 16)

Around the World in 9 Innings presented by Performance Food Service (July 1)

Throwback Thursday presented by Capital OTB (July 7)

I Love (UPSTATE) NY Night presented by American National Insurance Company (July 13)

Yankee Trails Night and Girl Scout Night presented by Yankee Trails (July 22)

Irish Night presented by TD Bank (August 3) featuring a Team Poster Giveaway

Community Heroes Night presented by American National Insurance Company (August 4)

Rensselaer County Family Day presented by Rensselaer County (August 7)

Not-So-Scary Halloween presented by NY's 529 College Savings Program (August 31)

Sunday FunDays presented by Highmark Blue Shield of Northeastern New York return, along with our summer reading with the players program presented by NY's 529 College Savings Program. Both of these family-friendly programs will occur at each Sunday home game in 2022. The 'Cats are also thrilled to announce the return of CAP COM FCU's Kids in Free Nights! Kids under 12, accompanied by a paid adult, will receive free admission on Sunday, June 26, and Saturday, August 6.

The 'Cats will team up with NY's 529 College Savings Program to transform into Los Puentes de Tri-City four times this season: May 21, June 12, June 22, and September 3. The Los Puentes initiative, which officially debuted at "The Joe" in 2021, pays homage to the Hudson River's geographic, economic and cultural influence; Tri-City's "Puentes" identity celebrates the role of bridges in connecting New York's Capital Region, and the role of baseball in connecting different cultures from around the region and world.

For the full 2022 promotional schedule, visit tcvalleycats.com, and stay tuned to the team's website and social media pages when they announce their two 2022 bobblehead giveaways on Monday, March 21, at 9 AM EST.

Don't miss out on the excitement of ValleyCats baseball at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium! Season tickets and mini plans for the team's 20th Season are available now! To book a group outing or ticket plan, visit the team's website or call 518-629-CATS. Individual game tickets go on sale THIS MONDAY (March 21) at 10 AM! Visit tcvalleycats.com for more information regarding the 2022 season.

