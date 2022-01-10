ValleyCats Reveal 20th Season Logo, Fireworks Dates

TROY, NY - 2022 will mark the Tri-City ValleyCats' second season as a member of the Frontier League, an official partner league of Major League Baseball, and the team's twentieth season bringing professional baseball and affordable family fun to Upstate New York. Today, the team unveiled a logo commemorating their time in the Capital Region.The logo, which will be featured on merchandise and promotions, as well as displayed throughout the stadium during the season, features the facade of Joseph L. Bruno Stadium. On each of the two columns, the dates 2002 and 2022 are displayed prominently.

"The Joe" first opened its gates for ValleyCats baseball during their inaugural 2002 season. Following nearly two decades as the Houston Astros Short Season Single-A Affiliate, the ValleyCats entered the Frontier League in 2021, and independent baseball arrived at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium. 93 former ValleyCats players have reached Major League Baseball, including 4x batting champion Jose Altuve, World Series MVPs George Springer and Ben Zobrist, All-Stars J.D. Martinez & Hunter Pence, Cy Young Award Winner Dallas Keuchel, 2020 World Series participants Kike Hernandez and Ryan Thompson, and RHP Andrew Bellatti. Since their inaugural season in 2002, the Tri-City ValleyCats have welcomed over 2.6 million fans to The Joe! On the field, the team has won eight Stedler Division titles and three New York-Penn League Championships. The 'Cats have also hosted the NYPL All-Star Game twice during that span. The league's signature event was held in Troy in both 2008 and more recently, 2017. The 'Cats enjoyed a successful first campaign in the Frontier League as they finished 2nd in attendance and led the league with 10 players signed by MLB organizations. Field Manager, Pete Incaviglia, will be returning to the Capital Region along with a number of key contributors from the 2021 team that finished with a record of 50 wins and 46 losses.

Postgame fireworks shows at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium are a fan-favorite every season, and Monday the 'Cats announced their fireworks schedule for their 20th season.

2022 Fireworks at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium:

Tuesday, May 17th - 6:30 PM - Opening Night

Saturday, May 21st - 7:00 PM

Friday, June 3rd - 7:00 PM

Saturday, June 11th - 7:00 PM

Thursday, June 16th - 6:30 PM

Saturday, June 25th - 7:00 PM

Monday, July 4th - 6:30 PM - Independence Day

Thursday, July 7th - 6:30 PM

Saturday, July 23rd - 7:00 PM

Friday, August 5th - 7:00 PM

Sunday, August 14th - 5:00 PM

Thursday, August 18th - 6:30 PM

Thursday, September 1st - 6:30 PM

Sunday, September 4th - 5:00 PM - Last Game of Regular Season

Start times, theme nights, and other promotions are coming soon, visit tcvalleycats.com for the latest information regarding the 2022 season. For more information on individual game, 2022 season tickets, and group outings, visit the ValleyCats' website or call 518-629-CATS!

