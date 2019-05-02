ValleyCats Name Rick Murphy Team President

TROY, NY - In an official change to the Tri-City ValleyCats executive leadership group, Principal Owner Bill Gladstone has named Rick Murphy the new team President. Gladstone, who previously served in that role, will now assume the title of Chairman.

"Rick and I have been working in baseball together for the past 27 years, and his outstanding leadership has been vital to the success of the ValleyCats organization," said Gladstone. "There's no one more deserving of the role of President, and under his continued guidance the ValleyCats will maintain their presence as one of the premier Minor League Baseball teams in the country."

Gladstone and Murphy first joined forces in 1992 while with the Pittsfield Mets, and moved the professional baseball franchise to Troy, New York in 2002 as an affiliate of the Houston Astros. Since that time, the ValleyCats have seen a nearly 30% increase in attendance, and have consistently ranked at the top of the New York-Penn League in average attendance.

"I want to thank Bill Gladstone for his longstanding support, trust and confidence in naming me President of the ValleyCats," said Murphy. "Bill's business experience has been an invaluable resource for our team and myself, and that will continue to be the case. Together, along with our entire front office, we're dedicated to continuing to provide the Capital Region with first class family friendly entertainment."

Murphy, a native of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, is entering his 31st season in professional baseball. He served as General Manager of the Pittsfield Mets from 1989-2000, the Pittsfield Astros in 2001, and was instrumental in the move that brought the franchise to Joseph L. Bruno Stadium in Troy, New York. Prior to the 2015 season, Murphy was promoted to ValleyCats' Chief Operating Officer.

As part of the executive group changes, long time board member Doug Gladstone will be taking on the role of Vice-Chairman of the ValleyCats.

In 2018, over 170,000 people came through the gates of Joseph L. Bruno Stadium for games and special events. On the field, the team captured their eighth division title en route to the club's third New York-Penn League championship. Now entering their 18th season, the ValleyCats are the longest tenured professional sports franchise in the Capital Region.

As one of Minor League Baseball's 160 teams across the United States, the ValleyCats are home to baseball's future stars. The list of distinguished ValleyCats alumns include MVP and three-time batting champion Jose Altuve, World Series MVP's George Springer and Ben Zobrist, Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel, and All-Star outfielder J.D. Martinez.

The ValleyCats are active members within the community they serve, making over 175 appearance each year including schools, libraries, camps, walks, fundraising events and more. In 2018 alone, the ValleyCats' monetary donations, gifts-in-kind, and fundraising events totaled over $527,000. Each summer the ValleyCats employ over 200 seasonal employees.

