ValleyCats Individual Game Tickets on Sale Tomorrow

May 3, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats will begin their first season as a member of the Frontier League on Thursday, May 27th when they visit the Sussex County Miners. The ValleyCats return to The Joe for their home opener on Friday, June 4th against the New Jersey Jackals as part of a six-game home stand.

Individual game tickets for June home games will go on sale Tuesday, May 4th at 10:00 AM. The ticket links will be live for purchases on Tuesday morning at: http://bit.ly/2021ValleyCatsTickets. Fans will be able to select from the team's fifteen June dates to purchase online. Tickets can also be purchased by calling the ValleyCats Box Office at 518-629-2287. The ballpark has been laid out in seating pods. Each pod is socially distanced from the next pod or party for added safety. Fans must buy the entire pod of seats.

Under current guidelines, Joseph L. Bruno Stadium will open at 33% capacity to start the season. To allow for potential changes to stadium capacity limits, on sale dates for July, August & September home games will be released at a later time.

The ValleyCats will be adhering to CDC & NYS Guidelines. Fans will be required to wear masks while on the concourse or in line for concessions and restrooms. Additionally, fans may be subject to health screenings upon entry, which may include proof of a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination. As guidelines evolve, the ValleyCats will continue to communicate what is required to attend a game. The team is currently consulting with Rensselaer County on these areas and will provide more information in the future.

All tickets purchased by June 4th will automatically include Ticket Assurance. Ticket Assurance allows you to exchange your ticket for another game, one time, at no cost, and for any reason. Tickets must be exchanged prior to the date of the event. This is intended to provide added flexibility if current guidelines or health and safety concerns prevent fans from attending their originally selected games.

First pitch times for all Friday and Saturday games will be 7:00 PM with Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday games getting underway earlier at 6:30 PM. Sunday games in June, including June 6th, 20th, and 27th, will feature a special 3:00 PM start time. Sunday games in July and August will return to the traditional first pitch time of 5:00 PM except for the July 4th game, which will begin at 6:00 PM. The schedule includes one matinee game as the ValleyCats will take on the New York Boulders at 11:00 AM on Thursday, July 29th. The team is on the road for Memorial and Labor Days with all other Mondays serving as off-days across the League.

The team will play a 96-game schedule, including at least 48 at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium. The schedule has been altered due to travel restrictions surrounding the Canadian border. The 'Cats original home dates remain intact with some of their opponents shifting. Équipe Québec will play their season on the road in the United States, with the ValleyCats tentatively slated to host an additional 9 games at The Joe. Those games are scheduled for July 23rd - 25th; August 3rd - 5th; and August 20th - 22nd. More information including start times and ticket availability will be released on those games at a later date.

Fireworks dates and start times are subject to change with more promotional information to be released in the future. Additional ticket information and the updated schedule are available at www.tcvalleycats.com or by contacting the team's Ticket Operations & Sales Manager, Jessica Guido, at jessicaguido@tcvalleycats.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from May 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.