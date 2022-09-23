ValleyCats Fall Festival to Return October 21 & 22

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats are thrilled to announce the return of the third annual ValleyCats Fall Festival this October at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium! The free event returns on October 21 and 22, featuring screenings of Hocus Pocus (October 21) and Encanto (October 22) on the stadium's video board, as well as trick-or-treating around the ballpark presented by Highmark Blue Shield of Northeastern New York, and more fall festivities! Costumes are encouraged!

Gates open at 5 PM on Friday October 21, with trick-or-treating commencing at 5:15, with groups every 15 minutes until 7 PM. Gates will open early on Saturday, October 22, for a special performance by "The Accents" in partnership with Rensselaer County. Trick-or-treating will start at 4:30, with groups every 15 minutes until 7 PM. Movies will start at 7:15 PM both nights.

Attendees can bring blankets or lawn chairs to enjoy the movie from the outfield. Please note that space is limited and all attendees MUST register online prior to the free event. To register, visit https://bit.ly/3dEdh0Y or call 518-629-CATS for more information.

The ValleyCats would like to thank their partners, Highmark Blue Shield of Northeastern New York, CDTA, NY's 529 College Savings Plan, and Rensselaer County, who are making this great family event possible.

