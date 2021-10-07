ValleyCats Fall Festival to Return October 15 & 16

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats are thrilled to announce the return of the second annual ValleyCats Fall Festival this October at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium! The free event returns on October 15 and 16, featuring screenings of Hocus Pocus (October 15) and Hotel Transylvania (October 16) on the stadium's video board, as well as trick-or-treating around the ballpark, and more fall festivities! Costumes are encouraged! The event begins at 5:00 PM on both days with the movies scheduled to air at 7:30 PM. Attendees can bring blankets or lawn chairs to enjoy the movie from the outfield. Please note that space is limited and all attendees MUST register online prior to the event. To register, visit https://bit.ly/39TjYqJ or call 518-629-CATS for more information.

The ValleyCats would like to thank their partners, Highmark Blue Shield of Northeastern New York, CDTA, NY's 529 College Savings Plan, and the Rensselaer County Industrial Development Agency, who are making this great family event possible.

