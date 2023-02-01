ValleyCats Bring Back RHP Francisco Jimenez

TROY, NY - On Wednesday, the Tri-City ValleyCats announced the signing of RHP Francisco Jimenez. Jimenez, a 28-year-old native of San Cristobal in the Dominican Republic, was a member of the ValleyCats pitching staff in 2021 during their inaugural season in the Frontier League of Professional Baseball.

Jimenez was one of three ValleyCats pitchers to combine to no-hit the Sussex County Miners on June 22, 2021 at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium. The right-hander flawlessly bridged the gap between starter Parker Kelly and closer Trey Cochran-Gill, retiring all six batters he faced, including setting down 4 consecutive batters on strikes. The historic occasion was the third no-hitter in the franchise's illustrious history, and the first home no-hitter for the ValleyCats. Jimenez exclusively appeared as a reliever for the team in 2021, tossing 45.1 innings over the course of 33 appearances for the ValleyCats.

Following his first season in Tri-City, Jimenez was traded to the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks of the American Association in exchange for a player to be named later. Jimenez was released by the Redhawks on May 21st after just two games with the club, before signing with the Lake Country DockHounds. Jimenez started 16 games for the DockHounds. In 88 innings pitched, the right-hander pitched to a 5.63 ERA with 87 strikeouts. The 6'1" hurler brings versatility to the ValleyCats pitching staff, with the ability to pitch in the rotation or out of the bullpen.

