ValleyCats Announce Return of Willy Garcia

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats have announced that veteran outfielder Willy Garcia will return to Tri-City for the 2022 season. After signing with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2010, the 29-year-old worked his way up to AAA before joining the Chicago White Sox organization in 2017. Willy was added to Chicago's MLB roster in April of 2017. As a member of the White Sox, Willy hit .238 with 25 hits and 2 HR in 44 games at the major league level.

Following his release from the Chicago White Sox in 2018, Garcia signed with the Winnipeg Goldeyes of the American Association before joining the Frontier League with the Schaumburg Boomers to start the 2021 season. The ValleyCats acquired the power-hitting outfielder in a trade with Schaumburg on June 18. In 58 games with the team, Garcia hit .297 with 60 hits, 14 2B, 6 HR, and 26 RBI, becoming a crucial member of the team at the plate, as well as in the field, with his 24 putouts, two assists, and zero errors. Garcia returns to Tri-City following a dominant winter season for Tren del Norte in Nicaragua. Garcia hit .357, with 65 hits, 11 2B, 5 3B, 11 HR, and 38 RBI this winter while preparing for the 2022 Frontier League season.

The ValleyCats will announce returning players throughout the week and the remainder of their updated 2022 roster on Friday, February 25.

