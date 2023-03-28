ValleyCats Announce Return of May Ballpark Pass

TROY, NY - On Tuesday, the Tri-City ValleyCats announced the return of their May Ballpark Pass. The affordable ticket option, which made its debut at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium in 2022, provides fans with grandstand tickets to all ValleyCats May home games.

Fans who purchase the pass this season will not only receive tickets to all ValleyCats May home games, including Opening Day, but will also receive free admission to all ValleyCats Spring Training games. The ValleyCats' full Spring Training exhibition schedule will be announced at a later date.

With a price of just $40, the May Ballpark Pass provides baseball fans in New York's Capital Region and beyond with nearly $100 in savings. To purchase the May Ballpark Pass, fans can visit https://bit.ly/MayPass2023, or call 518-629-CATS (2287).

The ValleyCats will be announcing the final phases of their 2023 promotional schedule over the course of the week leading up to their Opening Day Open House on March 30th. Individual game tickets will be available for purchase on March 30th at 10 AM EST online at tcvalleycats.com, by phone at 518-629-CATS (2287), or in-person at the Joseph L. Bruno Stadium Box Office.

