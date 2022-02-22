ValleyCats Announce Return of Juan Silverio

February 22, 2022 - Frontier League (FL) - Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats have announced that veteran third baseman Juan Silverio will return to Tri-City for the 2022 season. Silverio began his career in the Chicago White Sox organization, before signing with the Cincinnati Reds, reaching their AAA-affiliate, the Louisville Bats, in two seasons. Following his release in 2014, Silverio entered independent baseball, appearing in the American Association, Mexican League, and the Atlantic League, before following his former Sugar Land skipper, Pete Incaviglia, to the Frontier League, and Tri-City, in 2021.

Following his arrival at ValleyCats Spring Training last May, Juan Silverio established himself as an integral part of the ball club. Playing in all but one game during the 2021 season, the Frontier League All-Star hit .310 with 107 hits, 16 HR, and 53 RBI. Silverio's 88th hit of the season on August 28th surpassed ValleyCats great and 2016 World Series MVP Ben Zobrist for most hits in a single-season in franchise history.

The ValleyCats will announce returning players throughout the week and the remainder of their updated 2022 roster on Friday, February 25.

Don't miss out on the excitement of ValleyCats baseball at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium! Season tickets and mini plans for the team's 20th Season are available now! To book a group outing or ticket plan, visit the team's website or call 518-629-CATS. Individual game tickets go on sale March 21 at 10 AM! Visit tcvalleycats.com for more information regarding the 2022 season.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from February 22, 2022

ValleyCats Announce Return of Juan Silverio - Tri-City ValleyCats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.