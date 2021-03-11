ValleyCats Announce Fireworks Dates & Start Times

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats will begin their first season as a member of the Frontier League on Thursday, May 27th as part of an eight-game road trip to kick off the 2021 campaign. The ValleyCats return to The Joe for their home opener on Friday, June 4th as they host Les Capitales de Québec. First pitch is slated for 7:00 PM. The home opener will also feature the team's first of thirteen post-game fireworks displays scheduled throughout the season.

First pitch times for all Friday and Saturday games will be 7:00 PM with Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday games getting underway earlier at 6:30 PM. Sunday games in June, including June 6th, 20th, and 27th, will feature a special 3:00 PM start time. Sunday games in July and August will return to the traditional first pitch time of 5:00 PM except for the July 4th game, which will begin at 6:00 PM. The schedule includes one matinee game as the ValleyCats will take on the New York Boulders at 11:00 AM on Thursday, July 29th. The team is on the road for Memorial and Labor Days with all other Mondays serving as off-days across the League.

The schedule is highlighted by thirteen, post-game fireworks shows, including three displays in June, four in July, four in August, and two in September. Those dates are as follows:

- June 4th (Friday), 18th (Friday), 26th (Saturday)

- July 4th (Sunday), 8th (Thursday), 17th (Saturday), 28th (Wednesday)

- August 6th (Friday), 14th (Saturday), 19th (Thursday), 29th (Sunday)

- September 2nd (Thursday), 9th (Thursday)

The team will play a 96-game schedule, including 48 at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium. The schedule will primarily feature games against the Can-Am Conference, which is made up of the Atlantic and Northeast Divisions. The ValleyCats are part of the Atlantic Division which also includes Les Capitales de Québec, the New York Boulders, and the Trois-Rivières Aigles. The schedule was designed to reduce travel but will include some limited crossover with the Midwestern Conference, which includes the Central and West Divisions.

The Frontier League and member teams are actively monitoring travel guidance and capacity restrictions. The League is optimistic that the schedule format will remain intact to include cross-border, business-travel to and from Canada beginning in May. More updates will be provided as the season approaches with additional scheduling contingencies explored as needed.

Fireworks dates and start times are subject to change with more promotional information to be released at a later date. New mini-plans and season ticket packages for 2021 are available now with ticket plan holders receiving priority access in anticipation of a reduced stadium capacity to start the season. The team is also currently accepting group reservation requests and will finalize those bookings based on the projected capacity at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium for the selected game. Individual game tickets are planned to go on sale in early May with more information to be released in April. Information on ticket options and group events is available at www.tcvalleycats.com or by contacting the team's Ticket Operations & Sales Manager, Jessica Guido, at jessicaguido@tcvalleycats.com. The fully updated schedule can be accessed or downloaded here: http://bit.ly/2021TCVCSchedule

