ValleyCats Announce Fall Festival

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats are excited to announce their first-ever Fall Festival. This free event will take place on Friday, October 16th and Saturday, October 17th with limited capacity for drive-in movies and Halloween activities.

The team will be showing Hocus Pocus on Friday and Monsters University on Saturday with the movies shown in Parking Lot E, adjacent to the first base side of the stadium. The parking capacity for each date is limited to 110 cars to ensure proper social distancing. Both dates will offer kids an opportunity to safely Trick or Treat at selected locations inside the stadium with capacity limited to 50 people at a given time. The parking lot will open at 5:00 PM with the movie starting at 7:30 PM.

"Our first-ever, Fall Festival is a unique opportunity to provide a safe and fun experience for families from across the Capital Region" said ValleyCats GM, Matt Callahan. "We're excited to celebrate Halloween at The Joe with these great movies and special Trick or Treating activity."

Children are encouraged to wear costumes and families will need to register in advance to participate in the Trick or Treating opportunity. This activity is presented by BlueShield of Northeastern New York and will visit specific locations on the outdoor concourse along suite-level. Participating Partners in support of the event also include CDTA and KeyBank.

"As our community continues to adapt to this new normal, BlueShield is pleased to help families keep their traditions alive in a safe and healthy way," said Keith Dolan, Regional Executive, BlueShield of Northeastern New York. "We're proud to partner with The Tri-City ValleyCats to bring this Halloween event to life for families in the Capital Region

Reservations are required and can be made through the ValleyCats website at www.tcvalleycats.com. Concessions will be available throughout the event, including special packages that can be pre-ordered as part of the registration process. Additional information on concessions, regulations, timing, and more is also available on the team website or by calling (518) 629-CATS.

Social distancing and COVID-19 protocols will be enforced throughout the event to ensure safety. This includes mask requirements, temperature checks, and limited capacities for the stadium / parking lot. Trick or Treaters will be assigned specific times and will enter / exit through different gates as part of a one-way route. The Trick or Treating path will be disinfected periodically between groups for proper sanitization.

