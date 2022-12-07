ValleyCats Announce 2023 Fireworks Dates and Start Times

TROY, NY - As 2023 approaches, the Tri-City ValleyCats are hard at work as they prepare for their twenty-first season of professional baseball and family fun in New York's Capital Region. On Wednesday, the team announced the first phase of the team's 2023 promotional schedule, featuring fireworks dates and game start times for the upcoming season. The 2023 season will feature 14 post game fireworks displays at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium. The fan-favorite displays will take place at the conclusion of each of the following ValleyCats home games:

May 12 vs. Trois-Rivières Aigles *** Opening Day ***

May 20 vs Washington Wild Things

June 1 vs Trois-Rivières Aigles

June 16 vs Florence Y'Alls

June 24 vs Ottawa Titans

June 29 vs Schaumburg Boomers

July 4 vs Empire State Greys *** Independence Day ***

July 14 vs Evansville Otters

July 22 vs New York Boulders

July 27 vs Joliet Slammers

August 3 vs Empire State Greys

August 11 vs New Jersey Jackals

August 20 vs Sussex County Miners

August 31 vs Sussex County Miners *** Final Regular Season Home Game ***

The 2023 season will feature a new start time schedule. For the first time in franchise history, the latest previously scheduled start time of a ValleyCats home game will be 6:30 PM EST. Games from Tuesday to Saturday will feature a scheduled start of 6:30 PM EST, while Sunday games will commence at 5:00 PM EST. The 2023 season will feature two Education Days and one Camp Day. Education Day games, taking place on May 31 and June 14, will start at 10:00 AM EST, while Camp Day on July 26, will feature an 11 AM first pitch.

Preparations for season Twenty-FUN of ValleyCats baseball are underway at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium, with the next phase of promotions set to be announced after the beginning of the New Year. Prepare for the holidays, and Opening Day, with SouthPaw's 12 Days of Christmas, running from now until December 12 featuring deals on the gift of ValleyCats baseball. For more information, log on to tcvalleycats.com or call 518-629-CATS.

