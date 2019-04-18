ValleyCats, American Cancer Society to Host 7th Annual High School Baseball Fundraiser

April 18, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Tri-City ValleyCats News Release





TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats have partnered with the American Cancer Society for the seventh straight year of "Friday Night Lights," a Coaches vs. Cancer fundraising event featuring three straight Friday nights of local high school baseball.

The first night will take place on Friday, April 26 with Tamarac taking on Green Tech at 4:00pm., followed by Niskayuna vs. Shenendehowa at 7:00pm.

On Friday, May 3, CBA will match up against Guilderland at 4:00pm, and Watervliet vs. Mohonasen at 7:00pm. Friday, May 10 features La Salle vs. Cohoes at 4:00pm, and Shaker vs. Ballston Spa at 7:00pm.

Participating schools have been fundraising for the American Cancer Society by selling game day tickets and online at crowdrise.com/CVCSSC. Fundraising will continue during the games with a donation scramble.

Donations raised thru Friday Night Lights support the American Cancer Society's mission of saving lives, celebrating lives and leading the fight for a world without cancer.

Tickets are $5.00 each and are available for purchase through each school to benefit their fundraising efforts. For information on who to contact to buy tickets, contact Loretta Hackney at 518-220-6931, or email loretta.hackney@cancer.org.

Tickets are also available online at tcvalleycats.com or by visiting the Joseph L. Bruno Stadium box office.

• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...





New York-Penn League Stories from April 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.