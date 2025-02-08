Valley Suns vs. South Bay Lakers - Game Highlights
February 8, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Valley Suns YouTube Video
Check out the Valley Suns Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from February 8, 2025
- South Bay Lakers Eclipse Valley Suns in Friday Night Victory - South Bay Lakers
- Stellar Shooting Sees Santa Cruz Warriors Stun the Austin Spurs, 119-103 - Santa Cruz Warriors
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Valley Suns Stories
- Tyty Washington Jr. Selected to NBA G League Up Next Game
- USA Basketball Announces November 2024 Men's AmeriCup Qualifying Team
- Valley Suns Home Games to Broadcast on Arizona's Family Sports
- Valley Suns Announce 2024-25 Opening Night Roster
- Valley Suns Game Time Update