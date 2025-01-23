Valley Suns vs. Iowa Wolves - Game Highlights
January 23, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Valley Suns YouTube Video
Check out the Valley Suns Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from January 23, 2025
- Charge Defeat Blue Coats, 112-107 - Delaware Blue Coats
- Suns Defeat Wolves, 119-110 - Iowa Wolves
- Charge Grind out Road Win - Cleveland Charge
- Swarm Outpaced by the Squadron - Greensboro Swarm
- Squadron Beat Swarm in Greensboro - Birmingham Squadron
- James Banks III Returns to Maine Celtics - Maine Celtics
- Isaac Jones' 35-Point Showing Leads Stockton Kings to Victory over South Bay Lakers - Stockton Kings
- Wisconsin Puts Brakes on the Cruise - Wisconsin Herd
- Motor City Stopped in Wisconsin - Motor City Cruise
- China Jude Joins Motor City Cruise as President of Business Operations - Motor City Cruise
- Rip City Remix Outshoot the Stars in Home Victory - Rip City Remix
- Sir'Jabari Rice Posts 27 Points in South Bay Defeat - South Bay Lakers
- Stars Split Series with Loss to Remix, 117-95 - Salt Lake City Stars
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Valley Suns Stories
- USA Basketball Announces November 2024 Men's AmeriCup Qualifying Team
- Valley Suns Home Games to Broadcast on Arizona's Family Sports
- Valley Suns Announce 2024-25 Opening Night Roster
- Valley Suns Game Time Update
- Valley Suns Announce Head Coach John Little's Coaching Staff