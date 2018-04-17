Valleau Returns from AHL Utica

April 17, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that defenseman Nolan Valleau has been released from his Professional Try-Out Agreement with the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League and has been added to the team's playoff roster.

Valleau, 25, led Orlando's defensive corps in scoring during the regular season with 34 points (8g-26a) and 12 penalty minutes in 41 games; his 0.83 average points per game was the highest recorded by a Solar Bears defenseman in a single season. In January, Valleau represented the Solar Bears organization at the 2018 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic in Indianapolis. The third-year pro also received try-outs with the Milwaukee Admirals, Rockford IceHogs, Chicago Wolves and Toronto Marlies, appearing in 16 total AHL contests, logging four penalty minutes.

PLAYOFF TICKETS: The Solar Bears are battling the South Carolina Stingrays in the South Division Semifinals of the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by Coors Light. Orlando owns a 2-0 series lead over South Carolina, and will host the following games this week at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center:

Game 3 - Thursday, April 19 at 7 p.m.

Game 4 - Saturday, April 21 at 7 p.m.

Game 5 - Sunday, April 22 at 6 p.m. (if necessary)

Tickets for the first round of the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs are on sale now - fans can purchase tickets starting at $18 through the Amway Center box office or by visiting ticketmaster.com.

#HUMBOLDTSRONG: The Solar Bears will raise funds to support the victims and familes of those affected by the Humboldt Broncos bus crash through the proceeds generated by the team's Chuck-A-Puck intermission contests held during Games 3 and 4 of the South Division Semifinals this week, along with a silent auction of two game-worn jerseys during both games.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 17, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.