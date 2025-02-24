Valkyries Announce "Spike out the Stigma of Mental Health Awareness" on March 1

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Valkyries will host "Spike Out the Stigma," as we join together in raising awareness for mental health on Saturday, March 1 at 7:00 p.m. ET against the Atlanta Vibe. This match will be streamed live on Pro Volleyball Federation's YouTube channel.

With 50% of all mental illnesses beginning by age 14, Advent Health for Children has created 'Be a Mind leader' campaign, encouraging conversations around children's mental health. The first 500 fans in attendance will receive a green 'Spike out the Stigma' wristband.

Be sure to stop by the Advent Health for Children Kid Zone to pick up special 'Be a Mind leader' and volleyball themed coloring sheets, as well as conversation starters and popits, for kids of all ages and adults too!

For more information on how to get tickets, contact the Orlando Valkyries sales department via email at Tickets@OrlandoValkyries.com, or visit the Orlando Valkyries website at OrlandoValkyries.com. Fans can also visit the Addition Financial Arena box office.

