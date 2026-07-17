Valkyries Add Netherlands National Team Veteran Juliët Lohuis and Former UCF Standout Claudia Dillon

Published on July 17, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Orlando Valkyries News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Valkyries have signed Netherlands National Team middle blocker Juliët Lohuis and former UCF standout middle blocker Claudia Dillon for the 2027 season.

Lohuis joins Orlando with nine seasons of professional volleyball experience, most recently competing for Toray Arrows Shiga in Japan's SV.League from 2024-26. During her two seasons in Japan, the middle blocker earned the league's Best Server award in back-to-back years, a rare accomplishment for her position. Internationally, Lohuis represented the Netherlands National Team from 2018-24, competing on some of the sport's biggest stages, including the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"Juliet brings an incredible amount of international experience and is a dominant presence both offensively and at the net as a blocker," said head coach Francois Salvagni.

With Lohuis joining reigning MLV service ace leader Natalie Foster, the Valkyries add another elite weapon from the service line, giving Orlando one of the league's most formidable serving tandems, especially from the middle blocker position, heading into the 2027 campaign.

Dillon returns to Central Florida, where she spent three seasons at UCF from 2021-23. During her standout 2022 season, Dillon earned All-AAC First Team honors and AVCA Southeast Region Honorable Mention recognition while leading all of NCAA Division I with a nation-best .447 hitting percentage.

Following her collegiate career, Dillon began her professional career with Atenienses de Manatí in Puerto Rico's Liga de Voleibol Superior Femenino (LVSF) in 2024, helping guide the club to a runner-up finish. She then continued her professional career with stops in Brazil during the 2024-25 season and Portugal during the 2025-26 campaign.

"Claudia is a young, highly athletic player who has continued to develop through her recent experience overseas. Her slide attack is a real weapon and exactly the quality we were looking to add to our roster," Salvagni said. "I'm truly excited that we were able to sign these two players with the caliber they have. I believe they will have a major impact on our team this season."

Fans can secure their seats for the 2027 season now by purchasing season ticket memberships through Ticketmaster. Fans interested in four-match or seven-match flex plans can contact the Orlando Valkyries ticket office at tickets@orlandovalkyries.com.







Major League Volleyball Stories from July 17, 2026

Valkyries Add Netherlands National Team Veteran Juliët Lohuis and Former UCF Standout Claudia Dillon - Orlando Valkyries

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