Valenzuela Earns 200th Career Victory in Hot Rods' 4-2 Win

May 28, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green, Kentucky - Rafael Valenzuela collected his 200th managerial victory in the Bowling Green Hot Rods (25-21) 4-2 win over the Wilmington Blue Rocks (21-23) on Tuesday from Bowling Green Ballpark.

Bowling Green scored the first runs of the game in the top of third against Wilmington starter Bryan Caceras. Xavier Issac roped a double to left and scored on a two-run blast by Tre' Morgan to make it 2-0.

T.J. White launched a solo homer to right off Hot Rods starter Duncan Davitt in the top of the fifth, cutting the deficit, 2-1.

The Hot Rods scored off Caceras again in the bottom of the fifth. Issac walked and came around to score on a double by Morgan, putting the Hot Rods up 3-1. Morgan moved up to third on a single by Cooper Kinney and scored on a sacrifice fly from Tatem Levins to make it 4-1.

The Blue Rocks scored a run in the seventh off Hot Rods reliever Drew Sommers and a runoff Bowling Green reliever J.J. Goss in the ninth. The Wilmington momentum ended there, finishing in a 4-3 Hot Rods win

Davitt (4-3) recorded the win, letting up a run on five hits, a walk, and five strikeouts over 6.0 frames. Caceras (0-4) picked up the loss, allowing four runs on eight hits and three walks. Goss notched the save, letting up a run on two hits with a strikeout over 1.2 innings.

The Hot Rods and Blue Rocks play game two of a six-game series on Wednesday with first pitch set for 6:35 PM CT. Bowling Green is starting RHP Trevor Martin (2-2, 3.80), while RHP Jose Atencio (0-1, 3.60) takes the ball for Wilmington.

