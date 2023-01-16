Valentine's Day Pork-O-Grams Now Available

Allentown, Pennsylvania - Make Valentine's Day extra special with a Pork-O-Gram! The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are now accepting reservations for Valentine's Day Pork-O-Grams! Fans can choose their favorite pork racer - Chris P. Bacon, Barbie-Q, Diggity, or Hambone - and on Monday, February 13 or Tuesday, February 14, they will travel anywhere in the Lehigh Valley to deliver roses and other IronPigs goodies!

Each Pork-O-Gram delivery includes a visit from your chosen Pork Racer (based on availability) along with the following:

A half-dozen roses courtesy of Rich Mar Florist

(2) IronPigs Ticket Vouchers for an IronPigs Game (Sunday through Thursday)

A Pork-Racer Plush Toy of your delivering Pork Racer

An IronPigs adjustable cap

A $10 Gift Card to the Clubhouse Store at Coca-Cola Park

For $125, these gifts will be delivered to your loved one by your chosen Pork Racer on Monday, February 13 or Tuesday, February 14. For $145 your valentine receives all the above plus a box of chocolates. Fans can order their Pork-O-Grams.

Valentine's Day Pork-O-Grams are restricted to Lehigh and Northampton counties or within a 25-mile radius of Coca-Cola Park.

