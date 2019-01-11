Valentine's Day Pork-O-Grams Now Available
January 11, 2019 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are now accepting reservations for Valentine's Day Pork-O-Grams! Choose your favorite pork racer - Hambone, Chris P. Bacon, Diggity or Barbie Q. - and on Thursday Feb. 14, they'll travel anywhere in the Lehigh Valley, delivering roses, candy and other IronPigs goodies to your loved one.
Each Pork-O-Gram delivery includes a visit from your chosen Pork Racer (based on availability) along with the following:
- A half-dozen roses or a box of chocolates
- Two IronPigs ticket vouchers (good for a Mon.-Thu. Game)
- An IronPigs mini-bat
- An IronPigs adjustable cap
- A $10 gift card to the Majestic Clubhouse Store at Coca-Cola Park
For $125, these gifts will be delivered to your loved one by your chosen Pork Racer on Valentine's Day -- Thursday, Feb. 14. Quantities are limited and time slots will be filled on a first-come, first-serve basis. Pork-O-Gram requests must be made by Monday, Feb. 11.
Please note that Valentine's Day Pork-O-Gram's are restricted to Lehigh and Northampton counties or within a 25-mile radius of Coca-Cola Park. Click here to order now.
Here's a look at one of our all-time favorite Pork-O-Gram deliveries:
