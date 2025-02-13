Valentine's Day NLL Friday Night on TSN Doubleheader
February 13, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) YouTube Video
Love is in the Air
Don't miss the Special Valentine's Day NLL Friday Night on TSN doubleheader featuring the Buffalo Bandits against the Toronto Rock followed by the Saskatchewan Rush against the Calgary Roughnecks.
Faceoff begins at 7pm ET.
Check out the National Lacrosse League Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...
National Lacrosse League Stories from February 13, 2025
- NLL Announces New Partnership with HotelPlanner - NLL
- Bandits Face Rock for 2nd Time this Season - Buffalo Bandits
- Seals Set to Take on Reigning Champs Buffalo Bandits - San Diego Seals
- Bandits Double Down on Commitment to Success - Buffalo Bandits
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.