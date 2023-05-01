Valdes, Barger Named Farm Bureau Player & Pitcher of the Week

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves, in partnership with Farm Bureau, announced on Monday that catcher Javier Valdes and right-handed pitcher Alec Barger have been named the Farm Bureau Player and Pitcher of the Week.

The 24-year-old Valdes racked up three homers and three doubles on seven hits in three games against Biloxi. On Saturday, Valdes hit two homers in the second multi-homer game of his career. The catcher picked up three hits on Tuesday (3-for-3, HR, 2 2B) and Saturday (3-for-5, 2 HR, 2B).

In 12 games this season, Valdes is slashing .311/.392/.644 with four home runs, three doubles, and six RBI. His four homers are tied for second in the Southern League. Valdes is currently riding a four-game hit streak. After going hitless in his first three games, Valdes has hit in eight of nine games with four multi-hit games.

Atlanta drafted Valdes in 21st round of the 2019 MLB Draft from Florida International University. Valdes is a native of Miami, Florida and prepped at Gulliver Prep High School.

The 25-year-old Barger picked up back-to-back saves on Tuesday and Wednesday. The M-Braves turned to Barger to close after pitching him in middle relief to start the season.

In his first Double-A season, Barger has yet to allow a run in 11 innings over seven relief appearances. The right-hander has 13 strikeouts to four walks. His two saves are tied for second in the Southern League.

Atlanta drafted Barger in the 17th round of the 2019 MLB Draft from North Carolina State University. Barger is a native of Champaign, Illinois and prepped at Champaign Central High School.

The M-Braves have a scheduled day off tomorrow before a six-game road series against Pensacola from May 2-7. The club returns to Trustmark Park for a six-game homestand on May 9-14, against the Chattanooga Lookouts. For tickets, or a full list of upcoming promotions, visit mississippibraves.com.

