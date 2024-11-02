Sports stats



B.C. Lions

VA Connects with McInnis to Tie the Game Before Halftime I CFL

November 2, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
B.C. Lions YouTube Video


Vernon Adams Jr. finds Justin McInnis in the end zone to tie the game before halftime in Saskatchewan
