Utilities Employees Credit Union to Host Halloween for Baseballtown Dream League

Baseballtown Charities and the Reading Fightin Phils are excited to give members of the Baseballtown Dream League a safe opportunity to Trick-or-Treat this Halloween. The event will take place on the Savage 61 Dream League field thanks to Utilities Employees Credit Union.

On Saturday, October 31st people with special needs are invited to dress up in costume and participate in a Halloween event. From 12-2pm, they will have the opportunity to experience the holiday in a safe and friendly environment. It will be filled with lots of fun and candy! Social distancing guidelines will be followed.

"Baseballtown Charities is excited to present a Halloween event to engage members of the Dream League! This is a great opportunity to spend some time outdoors in a safe, community environment, " said Jenna Lawville, the Extra Events and Baseballtown Charities Manager.

The event caters towards people with special needs who could benefit from having a set up at a handicap accessible facility. It gives the Baseballtown Dream League the chance to experience a classic Trick-OR-Treating environment complete with candy galore.

Greg Cosgrove, the Marketing Manager of Utilities Employees Credit Union, notes the significance of participating in this event.

"Our employees are very excited to be a part of this special event with the Reading Fightin Phils and the Dream League community. As a credit union, we whole-heartedly believe in living the credit union mantra of "people helping people" and volunteering in the communities we serve. This past year has been challenging for families, and we hope this event will give them a fun family outing they can enjoy together."

Baseballtown Charities is a non-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization founded to keep baseball alive in Reading so youngsters can benefit from the many life lessons the game teaches.

Baseballtown Charities' Dream League is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit organization based in Reading, Pa. that focuses on making dreams come true one pitch at a time. Since 2002, Baseballtown Charities has worked to build inclusive baseball diamonds as well as bonds between players, teammates and supportive communities.

The Savage 61 Dream Field is located at the Relevant Sports Complex, 2816 Old Pricetown Road, Temple, PA 19560.

