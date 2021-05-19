Utica Yeti Lacrosse Club Comes to Adirondack Bank Center

May 19, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release







Utica, N.Y - Today the Utica Yeti Lacrosse Club announced a partnership with the Adirondack Bank Center as the home venue for their inaugural season. The Yeti are members of the Interstate Box Lacrosse Association (IBLA), the nation's largest box lacrosse league.

The Yeti will play three regular season games this summer at the Adirondack Bank Center on the following dates:

June 6th at 2pm vs. Salt City Eels

June 13th at 2pm. vs. Saugerties Night Pandas

July 10th at 6pm vs. Albany Hyenas

Potential playoff games could also come to Utica July 24th-25th and July 31st- August 1st.

Tickets will go on sale at 4 P.M. today at empirestatetix.com. Kids 8 and under will receive free tickets, adult tickets cost $12, group tickets (10 or more) are available for $10.

Guests have three options to demonstrate they are eligible to attend an event. Please note the timeframes associated with each option so you can plan accordingly:

Proof of a negative COVID-19 antigen test taken within six (6) hours of the event start time.

Proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the day of the event

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination (fully vaccinated at least 14 days after your final dose)

Utica plays in the Empire North region of the IBLA, which includes the Albany Hyenas, Salt City Eels and Saugerties Night Pandas. Utica Yeti features local players with MLL and NCAA experience and many native players that have won numerous box lacrosse championships.

The IBLA was formed to ultimately unify the system of Regional Box Lacrosse Leagues around the country. With seventeen regions in operation, the IBLA provides a national system and an organizing committee to host a national championship every year.

Utica Yeti General Manger Paul Noecker is available for media on Wednesday, May 19th from 5:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. All requests can be sent to uticayetilc21@gmail.com or via cellphone at 315-225-9301.

More information is available at www.uticayeti.com. Fans can also find them on Instagram (@Utica_Yeti), Twitter (@UticaYeti) and Facebook.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.