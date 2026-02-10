Utica City Splits West Coast Trip: Ambush Contenders?: MASL Monday
On this week's episode of MASL Monday, Utica City spent the weekend on the West Coast and claimed a victory against the Empire Stykers before the San Diego Sockers handed them a decisive loss. Was it a good weekend for Utica? St. Louis continues to impress with a victory over the Tacoma Stars. Did the Ambush jump a tier into the contender category? Alex is trying to get an analysis from Phil before he heads on vacation this week.
To read the article by Michael Lewis mentioned in the show, click here:
https://www.maslsoccer.com/news/a-st-louis-legend-honored
