Utica City FC vs. St. Louis Ambush - 2.21.26
Published on February 20, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
Utica City FC YouTube Video
Utica City FC take on St. Louis Ambush LIVE from Family Arena.
Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) - www.MASLsoccer.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MASLsoccer Twitter: https://twitter.com/MASLarena Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maslsoccer/
Check out the Utica City FC Statistics
Major Arena Soccer League Stories from February 20, 2026
- Busy Weekend Has St. Louis Ambush Playing at Home Saturday, on Road Sunday - St. Louis Ambush
- Stars Sign Three Players to Bolster Lineup - Tacoma Stars
- Empire Falls 5-4 in OT to Visiting Baltimore - Empire Strykers
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Utica City FC Stories
- Utica City FC Puts Forth Strong Effort in Loss to St. Louis
- Utica City FC Battles to the End with Baltimore, Falls 8-7 in a Shootout
- Utica City FC Parts Ways with Head Coach Hewerton Moreira
- De Andrade the Hero in his Return, Utica City Wins 10-9 in the Finals Seconds
- UCFC Falls to Milwaukee