Utica City FC vs. San Diego Sockers - 12.14.24

December 16, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Utica City FC YouTube Video







The San Diego Sockers open their brand new Frontwave Arena in a rare matchup against Utica City FC, who are coming off a 9-6 win in Empire last night

From Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, California

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from December 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.