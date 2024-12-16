Utica City FC vs. San Diego Sockers - 12.14.24
December 16, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
Utica City FC YouTube Video
The San Diego Sockers open their brand new Frontwave Arena in a rare matchup against Utica City FC, who are coming off a 9-6 win in Empire last night
From Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, California
Check out the Utica City FC Statistics
