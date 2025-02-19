Utica City FC vs. Harrisburg Heat - 2.20.25

February 19, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Utica City FC YouTube Video







Utica City FC take on the Harrisburg Heat Live from Equine Arena at the Farmshow Complex in Harrisburg, PA.

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from February 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.