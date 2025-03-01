Utica City FC at St. Louis Ambush - 2.28.25

March 1, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) YouTube Video







It's a Friday night showdown at the Gateway to the Midwest as Utica City FC take on the St. Louis Ambush

Live from The Family Arena in St. Charles, MO

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from March 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.