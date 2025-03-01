Utica City FC at St. Louis Ambush - 2.28.25
March 1, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) YouTube Video
It's a Friday night showdown at the Gateway to the Midwest as Utica City FC take on the St. Louis Ambush
Live from The Family Arena in St. Charles, MO
Check out the Major Arena Soccer League Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...
Major Arena Soccer League Stories from March 1, 2025
- Sockers Power Past Stars 8-5 - San Diego Sockers
- Comets Clinch Playoff Berth with Win Over Utica City FC - Kansas City Comets
- Utica City Drops Road Contest to Kansas City - Utica City FC
- Strykers Aim for Fourth Straight Win in Key Clash with Texas - Empire Strykers
- Salvadoran National Team Player Among Sidekicks' New Signings - Dallas Sidekicks
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.