Utah's Lewis Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week
January 21, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - Ty Lewis of the UtahâGrizzlies is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Jan. 13-19.
Lewis scored three goals and added four assists for seven points in four games last week.
The 21-year-old notched a hat trick and had two assists in a 6-1 win at Allen on Monday and picked up an assist in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Americans onâTuesday and in a 4-1 victory over Wichita onâFriday.
Under a NationalâHockey League contract with the ColoradoâAvalanche, Lewis has 34 points (18g-16a) in 26 games with the Grizzlies while adding one assist in 12 AHL games with Colorado.
A native of Brandon, Manitoba, Lewis has recorded 47 points (23g-24a) in 33 career ECHLâgames with Utah and 20 points (8g-12a) in 63 career AHL games with Colorado.
Prior to turning pro, Lewis tallied 191 points (84g-107a) in 190 career games with Brandon of the Western Hockey League.
On behalf of Ty Lewis, a case of pucks will be donated to a Utah youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 41,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.
Runners Up: Justin Kovacs, Kalamazoo (3 gp, 3g, 2a, 5 pts.) and Trevor Olson, Orlando (4 gp, 3g, 4a, 7 pts.).
Also Nominated: Samuel Asselin (Atlanta), Brett McKenzie (Fort Wayne), Andrew Cherniwchan (South Carolina) and Troy Loggins (Toledo).
