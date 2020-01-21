Utah's Lewis Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

January 21, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - Ty Lewis of the UtahâGrizzlies is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Jan. 13-19.

Lewis scored three goals and added four assists for seven points in four games last week.

The 21-year-old notched a hat trick and had two assists in a 6-1 win at Allen on Monday and picked up an assist in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Americans onâTuesday and in a 4-1 victory over Wichita onâFriday.

Under a NationalâHockey League contract with the ColoradoâAvalanche, Lewis has 34 points (18g-16a) in 26 games with the Grizzlies while adding one assist in 12 AHL games with Colorado.

A native of Brandon, Manitoba, Lewis has recorded 47 points (23g-24a) in 33 career ECHLâgames with Utah and 20 points (8g-12a) in 63 career AHL games with Colorado.

Prior to turning pro, Lewis tallied 191 points (84g-107a) in 190 career games with Brandon of the Western Hockey League.

On behalf of Ty Lewis, a case of pucks will be donated to a Utah youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 41,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Runners Up: Justin Kovacs, Kalamazoo (3 gp, 3g, 2a, 5 pts.) and Trevor Olson, Orlando (4 gp, 3g, 4a, 7 pts.).

Also Nominated: Samuel Asselin (Atlanta), Brett McKenzie (Fort Wayne), Andrew Cherniwchan (South Carolina) and Troy Loggins (Toledo).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 21, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.