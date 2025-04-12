Utah Royals FC vs. Portland Thorns FC - Game Highlights 04/11/2025 Nationwidefull
April 12, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Utah Royals FC YouTube Video
Reilyn Turner scores as the Portland Thorns beat the Utah Royals.
Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!
Check out the Utah Royals FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 12, 2025
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Utah Royals FC Stories
- Utah Royals FC Fall to Portland Thorns FC in Return to Sandy
- Utah Royals FC Fall to Portland Thorns FC in Return to Sandy
- Utah Royals FC Hosts Portland Thorns FC in Second Home Game of 2025
- Aisha Solórzano: Pioneering Guatemala's Path in the NWSL
- URFC Players Return Home After International Break