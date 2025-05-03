Utah Royals FC vs. North Carolina Courage - Game Highlights 05/03/2025 Nationwidefull
May 3, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Utah Royals FC YouTube Video
A composed finish from Ashley Sanchez, relentless pressure from Ryan Williams and Manaka Matsukubo, and a perfect performance by Casey Murphy give the North Carolina Courage their second win of the season.
