Utah Royals FC vs. North Carolina Courage - Game Highlights 05/03/2025 Nationwidefull

May 3, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC YouTube Video







A composed finish from Ashley Sanchez, relentless pressure from Ryan Williams and Manaka Matsukubo, and a perfect performance by Casey Murphy give the North Carolina Courage their second win of the season.

National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 3, 2025

