Utah Mammoth Defenseman Max Szuber Traded to Montréal Canadiens for Forward Joshua Roy

Published on June 29, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







TUCSON - The Utah Mammoth announced today that the team has acquired forward Joshua Roy from the Montréal Canadiens in exchange for defenseman Max Szuber.

Roy, 22, appeared in three NHL games for the Canadiens in 2025-26 and has recorded 11 points (6g, 5a) and four penalty minutes (PIM) in 38 career NHL games with Montréal over the past three seasons (2023-26).

The 6-foot, 192-pound forward spent most of last season with the Canadiens' American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Laval Rockets, recording 45 points (23g, 22a) and 32 PIM in 57 regular-season games. He finished second on the team in goals and fourth in points while adding two goals in five Calder Cup Playoff games.

Roy has totaled 112 points (56g, 56a) and 54 PIM in 145 career AHL regular-season games over the past three seasons. He has also registered 12 points (6g, 6a) and 36 PIM in 19 career Calder Cup Playoff contests and represented the North Division at the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic.

Prior to turning professional, the Saint-Georges-de-Beauce, Quebec native played four seasons in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) with the Sherbrooke Phoenix (2021-23) and Saint John Sea Dogs (2019-21) after being selected first overall by Saint John in the 2019 QMJHL Entry Draft. Over his QMJHL career, Roy had 297 points (135g, 162a) and a plus-93 rating in 216 regular-season games and 51 points (21g, 30a) and a plus-14 rating in 28 playoff contests.

Roy was selected to the QMJHL First All-Star Team and named the league's Personality of the Year in both 2021-22 and 2022-23. He also received the Jean Beliveau Trophy as the league's points leader (119) in 2021-22 and led the QMJHL in plus/minus (plus-69) in 2022-23.

Internationally, Roy helped Team Canada win back-to-back gold medals at the 2022 and 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, recording 19 points (8g, 11a), two PIM and a plus-18 rating in 14 career tournament games. He ranked tied for second on Team Canada and tied for fourth among all skaters with 11 points (5g, 6a) in seven games at the 2023 tournament, including the primary assist on Mammoth forward Dylan Guenther's overtime gold-medal-winning goal in Canada's 3-2 victory over Czechia.

Roy was originally selected by Montréal in the fifth round (150th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft.

Szuber, 23, tallied 27 points (11g, 16a) and 67 PIM in 65 AHL games with Tucson last season. His 11 goals led all Roadrunners defensemen, ranked tied for seventh among AHL blueliners and were the second-most by a Tucson defenseman in a single season, trailing only Kyle Wood's 14 goals in 2016-17.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound defenseman also set career highs in goals, points, shots (107), power-play goals (2) and shooting percentage (10.3%) during the 2025-26 season.

Szuber has recorded 87 points (25g, 62a),162 PIM and a plus-13 rating in 200 career AHL games with Tucson over the past three seasons (2023-26). He also appeared in one NHL game with the Arizona Coyotes during the 2023-24 season.

He leaves Tucson as the franchise's all-time leader in goals by a defenseman and ranks fourth among Roadrunners blueliners in points and fifth in assists and games played.

Internationally, the Opole, Poland native has represented Team Germany at three IIHF World Championships (2023-25), helping the country win a silver medal in 2023, and at two IIHF World Junior Championships (2021-22).

Prior to moving to North America, Szuber recorded 17 points (4g, 13a), 14 PIM and a plus-25 rating in 83 games with EHC Red Bull München of Germany's Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL) from 2020-23.

Szuber was originally selected by Arizona in the sixth round (163rd overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft.







American Hockey League Stories from June 29, 2026

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