Utah Grizzlies Announce Protected List

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies, proud affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have 19 players listed on the protected list.

Forwards (11) - Brayden Gelsinger, Christian Horn, Matt Hoover, Mitch Maxwell, Garrett Klotz, Jack Jenkins, Cole Cassels, Patrick McGrath, Griffen Molino, Michael Economos and Austin Carroll.

Defenseman (5) - J.C. Brassard, Connor Yau, Taylor Richart, Teigan Zahn, Gage Ausmus.

Goaltenders (3) - Martin Ouellette, Brad Barone, Alex Leclerc.

The 2020-2021 season is scheduled to begin in October and the Utah Grizzlies will look forward to celebrating their 25th season of hockey. The Grizzlies would like to thank their great fans for all the support through these difficult times. For updates on the Grizzlies, go to utahgrizzlies.com and follow the Grizzlies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About the Protected List

Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:

1. Signed an SPC in 2019-20 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR

2. Signed an SPC in 2019-20, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR

3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR

4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR

5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2019-20 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR

6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form, and has not been traded or released.

Protected lists may exceed 20 players.

The ECHL also announced that teams must complete all Future Consideration trades by 3 p.m. ET on June 12 and that teams must submit their Season-Ending Roster by 3 p.m. ET on June 15.

Season-ending rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2019-20.

