Utah Archers vs California Redwoods Full Game Highlights

July 20, 2024 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)

Utah Archers YouTube Video







A Western Conference showdown. The top-ranked Utah Archers take on a hungry California Redwoods team on Throwback Weekend.

