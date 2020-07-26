Ustimenko Named to Flyers 2020 Stanley Cup Playoff Roster

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals' NHL parent club the Philadelphia Flyers named goaltender Kirill Ustimenko to the team's Stanley Cup Playoff (Phase 4) Roster Sunday (click here for full roster).

Ustimenko backstopped Reading in 31 games during his rookie campaign, registering a 19-4-5-0 record, 2.40 goals against average (9th in ECHL) and .919 save percentage (7th). At Santander Arena, the 21-year-old native of Gomel, Belarus generated a 13-1-2-0 mark across 17 appearances.â¨

The Flyers play their opening round-robin game for first-round seeding on Aug. 2 vs. Boston.

Ustimenko made his AHL debut with Lehigh Valley Feb. 8 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and won with 38 saves (3 GA). He competed in five games with the Phantoms (1-3-1 record, 3.84 GAA, .889 sv.%). â¨â¨

Philadelphia selected Ustimenko in the 3rd round (80th overall) at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. â¨â¨

