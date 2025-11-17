#USMNT Beats Paraguay, Berhalter, Robinson, Celentano Join the Show!: Club & Country

Published on November 17, 2025







Sebastian Berhalter, Roman Celentano and Miles Robinson join Kevin, Sacha and Mo at USMNT camp in Tampa, FL to have some fun and discuss the USA vs Uruguay match. Kaylyn heads to Canada camp in Miami to take on Dayne St. Clair in a crossbar challenge. Club & Country follows the US, Canada and otter MLSer's as they fight to qualify for the World Cup and make their respective national teams.







Major League Soccer Stories from November 17, 2025

