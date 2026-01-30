USMNT & MLS Young Player of the Year Alex Freeman Is Headed to LaLiga's Villarreal
Published on January 29, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Orlando City SC YouTube Video
Check out the Orlando City SC Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from January 29, 2026
- Seattle Sounders FC and Providence Announce Planned Evolution of Their Partnership - Seattle Sounders FC
- Nashville SC's Preseason Exhibition at Birmingham Legion FC Postponed - Nashville SC
- New York City FC Loans Forward Jovan Mijatović to Eintracht Braunschweig - New York City FC
- D.C. United Signs Swiss Defender Silvan Hefti from Hamburger SV - D.C. United
- Revolution Tickets on Sale Friday for 2026 MLS Regular Season - New England Revolution
- LAFC and Free Agent Midfielder Ryan Raposo Agree to New Contract - Los Angeles FC
- Whitecaps FC Loan Defender Joedrick Pupe to Belgian Side Sint-Truidense V.V. - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Portland Timbers Announce New Radio Broadcast Partnership with 105.1 The FAN - Portland Timbers
- Charlotte FC Signs Free Agent Center Back Henry Kessler - Charlotte FC
- San Jose Earthquakes Sign UEFA Champions League Winner Timo Werner as Designated Player - San Jose Earthquakes
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign Dynamic Polish International Attacker Mateusz Bogusz as a Designated Player - Houston Dynamo FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Signs Senegalese Defender Mamadou Mbacke Fall from FC Barcelona - St. Louis City SC
- Atlanta United Names Brad Guzan as Club Ambassador and Sporting Advisor - Atlanta United FC
- Charlotte FC Acquires $150,000 General Allocation Money from Red Bull New York - Charlotte FC
- Red Bull New York Completes Transfer of United States International Ethan Horvath from Cardiff City - New York Red Bulls
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando City SC Stories
- Orlando City SC & Orlando Pride Launch New Pop-Up Bar for 2026 Kickoff to Soccer Events
- Inter&Co Stadium Announces Upgrades Ahead of 2026 MLS & NWSL Seasons
- Purple Pride 5K, Presented by Once Upon a Coconut, Returns to Inter&Co Stadium on February 7
- Orlando City and Orlando Pride Host 10th-Annual Turkey Distribution, Presented by Publix
- Orlando City SC and Osceola County Sign Memorandum of Understanding for Development of Osceola Heritage Park