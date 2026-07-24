USL X EFL - Academy Futures Tour
Published on July 24, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
The Academy Futures Tour - an initiative between the English Premier League, EFL and LFE - made its way to Tampa recently. Players faced USL Academy and NCAA Soccer opposition during the course of the 10-day trip, showcasing their talents in front of coaches and scouts. Three of the players spoke about their experience in Florida.
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