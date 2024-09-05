USL Unveils Pathway Classic: a New Competition Series
September 5, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
Check out the United Soccer League Championship Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 5, 2024
- MBFC Reunites with Forward Christian Volesky - Monterey Bay FC
- Six San Antonio FC Players Receive International Call-Ups - San Antonio FC
- Match Preview: Miami FC at New Mexico United - Miami FC
- Match Preview: Rhode Island FC vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC: September 7, 2024 - Rhode Island FC
- Preview: Hounds vs. Rhode Island FC - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- FC Tulsa Head Back on the Road to Take on Phoenix Rising FC on ESPN2 - FC Tulsa
- Oakland Roots SC Signs Former Cruz Azul Star Midfielder Rafael Baca - Oakland Roots
- Hounds Add MLS Forward on Loan Deal - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- New Mexico United Announces Academy Contract Signing of Santa Fe-Native Derek Lozano - New Mexico United
- Martinez Earns International Call-Up with Honduras - Indy Eleven
- FC Tulsa Adds 2024 MLS First-Round Pick on Loan from Real Salt Lake - FC Tulsa
- Week 27 Preview: NCFC Hosts Oakland Roots SC - North Carolina FC
- What to Watch for with LouCity vs. Loudoun United FC - Louisville City FC
