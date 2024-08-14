USL Summer of Soccer: Sacramento Republic FC vs El Paso Locomotive FC: Wednesday, August 14th
August 14, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sacramento Republic FC YouTube Video
Sacramento Republic FC vs El Paso Locomotive FC: Wednesday, at 10:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network
Check out the Sacramento Republic FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 14, 2024
- Louisville Triggers Buyout for Goodrum - FC Tulsa
- LouCity Acquires Star Forward Goodrum in Transfer from FC Tulsa - Louisville City FC
- Match Preview: Rhode Island FC vs. Oakland Roots SC: August 17, 2024 - Rhode Island FC
- San Antonio FC Acquires Midfielder Jesús Brígido on Loan from C.D. Guadalajara - San Antonio FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Sacramento Republic FC Stories
- Nick Ross and Jack Gurr Named to Week 23 Team of the Week
- Match Preview: Republic FC vs. El Paso Locomotive FC
- Republic FC Edged by Louisville City FC
- Former Republic FC Academy Coach Mikey Varas Expected to Lead U.S. Men's National Team in Next International Window
- Shane Wiedt Medical Update